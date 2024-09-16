Border controls start, Scholz calls neighboring countries

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has launched a 'telephone offensive' to explain to his neighbors his government's decision to introduce controls at land borders starting at midnight today to limit illegal immigration. First, Scholz called Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who wrote on X: "The only way to stop irregular immigration is to effectively control the EU's external borders. Not the internal borders", Bild recalls.

Scholz then called Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Luxembourg's head of government Luc Frieden. "Everyone understands that the number of people arriving in Germany irregularly is too high," the German head of government argued, explaining that his government has an understandable interest in "keeping the situation under control through good management of irregular immigration".

In the coming days, Scholz intends to speak with the other heads of government of neighboring countries (Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Czech Republic). He is already in contact with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has promised that the federal police will make the controls "as unintrusive as possible" so as "not to affect traffic and commuters". (continued)

Checks were already in place along some of the borders and Germany has decided to extend them to the others, the Interior Minister of the Berlin government announced last Monday, specifying that starting today and for an initial period of six months there will be temporary checks at land borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark. Last year, Berlin had announced similar checks on its borders with Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The controls relating to Austria would currently be in force until November, while the measures concerning Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic until December 2024. These measures will be maintained and their scheduling will be coordinated with those relating to the other five countries, it was announced. "Until we have achieved strong protection of the EU's external borders with the new common European asylum system, we must strengthen controls at our national borders," Faeser stressed. These controls within an area conceived as one of free movement, the Schengen area - "will also allow for effective rejection", he added.

The minister also announced that the government has developed a plan to allow authorities to turn back a greater number of migrants directly at the border, but did not provide details, simply recalling that 30,000 people have been turned away since Germany implemented partial border controls in 2023. In Austria the reaction was immediate: Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told national news outlets that his country will not accept any migrants rejected by Germany. (continued)

Faeser's announcement came at a time of intense pressure for the Scholz government, following repeated knife attacks attributed to asylum seekers - one of which in Solingen left three dead in August and was claimed by Isis - and in the midst of a series of important elections for the renewal of regional assemblies in three states of the former East Germany, where the electorate is rewarding the Afd and its anti-migrant message.

The minister's announcement came shortly before a meeting between the government and the opposition dedicated to the issue of migrants. An attempt at dialogue that did not bear fruit: the leader of the Cdu, the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel who opened up to refugees, decided to end the collaboration because she did not consider the measures that the traffic light coalition decided to adopt to be decisive enough.