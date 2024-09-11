Brandenburg, Spitzenkandidaten face off ahead of the vote

On September 22, the new Brandenburg Parliament will be elected, and the leading candidates of the parties in the running will face off starting in the late afternoon in a debate ahead of the vote. After those in Saxony and Thuringia on September 1st, this will be the third election for the renewal of the regional parliament in a Land of the former East Germany. And after the expected advance of the AfD on September 1st, two and a half weeks before the elections, an Infratest dimap poll on behalf of the ARD political magazine Kontraste of rbb today confirms an affirmation of the far-right party also in Brandenburg.

Led by its Spitzenkandidat Hans-Christoph Berndt, the AfD currently receives 27% of the preferences, ahead of the SPD of Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke, which has 23%. Compared to the July poll, both parties improved by four percentage points. The CDU - represented by Jan Redmann - loses one percentage point compared to July but remains in third place with 18%, followed by the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) with 15%. According to the latest poll, the Greens have to fear for their return to the regional Parliament. With 2 percentage points less, and percentage points stand at the threshold of five percent. The Left Party remains at four percent and, like the Free Voters with 3%, would leave the Potsdam Parliament. All other parties together would not exceed five percent.

The Spitzenkandidaten of the parties in the running will discuss the elections and the future of the Land this evening in a debate that will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Potsdam. In addition to the Social Democrat Dietmar Woidke, there will be Jan Redmann (CDU), Dennis Hohloch (AfD), replacing Hans-Christoph Berndt (who resigned), Antje Toepfer (Greens), Sebastian Walter (Linke), Robert Crumbach (BSW) , Péter Vida (Freie Wähler) and Zyon Braun (FDP).