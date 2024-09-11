Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brandenburg, Spitzenkandidaten face off ahead of the vote

11 settembre 2024 | 15.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

On September 22, the new Brandenburg Parliament will be elected, and the leading candidates of the parties in the running will face off starting in the late afternoon in a debate ahead of the vote. After those in Saxony and Thuringia on September 1st, this will be the third election for the renewal of the regional parliament in a Land of the former East Germany. And after the expected advance of the AfD on September 1st, two and a half weeks before the elections, an Infratest dimap poll on behalf of the ARD political magazine Kontraste of rbb today confirms an affirmation of the far-right party also in Brandenburg.

Led by its Spitzenkandidat Hans-Christoph Berndt, the AfD currently receives 27% of the preferences, ahead of the SPD of Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke, which has 23%. Compared to the July poll, both parties improved by four percentage points. The CDU - represented by Jan Redmann - loses one percentage point compared to July but remains in third place with 18%, followed by the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) with 15%. According to the latest poll, the Greens have to fear for their return to the regional Parliament. With 2 percentage points less, and percentage points stand at the threshold of five percent. The Left Party remains at four percent and, like the Free Voters with 3%, would leave the Potsdam Parliament. All other parties together would not exceed five percent.

The Spitzenkandidaten of the parties in the running will discuss the elections and the future of the Land this evening in a debate that will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Potsdam. In addition to the Social Democrat Dietmar Woidke, there will be Jan Redmann (CDU), Dennis Hohloch (AfD), replacing Hans-Christoph Berndt (who resigned), Antje Toepfer (Greens), Sebastian Walter (Linke), Robert Crumbach (BSW) , Péter Vida (Freie Wähler) and Zyon Braun (FDP).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
affermazione del partito di estrema destra parlamento del Brandeburgo parlamento candidati di punta
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza