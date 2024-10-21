Brazil, Lula cancels trip to Russia for BRICS summit after 'slight brain haemorrhage'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has canceled his trip to Russia to attend the BRICS summit due to a fall that caused him ''a slight brain haemorrhage''. Lula's condition is not considered serious, but doctors have ''advised him against making long plane trips''. This is stated in a note from the Brazilian presidential office. The BRICS summit is scheduled in Kazan from tomorrow 22 October to 24 and Lula, as his office explains, will participate in the event via videoconference.

Lula's doctor, Roberto Kalil, said in an interview with TV channel GloboNews that the president's fall caused a "major" trauma to the back of his head, which required stitches and resulted in a "small brain haemorrhage" in the temporo-frontal region. "It's a condition that will require repeated tests during the week. Any brain haemorrhage, theoretically, can worsen in the following days, so observation is important," Kalil said, adding that Lula is doing well and can carry out normal activities.