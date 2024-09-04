Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brazil, 'no X? No problem', how the digital town square lost its appeal

04 settembre 2024 | 15.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

No X in Brazil. It's not a problem. Or at least it doesn't seem to be for Brazilian users. Brazil, with a population of 215 million people, 'loved' Twitter. Then X. But now things seem to have changed. And not because of the decision to suspend the platform. Between politics and gossip, more than 40 million people participated in 'debates' every day. It is said that in 2013 the mass protests started from the platform. Then the rise to power of former President Jair Bolsonaro. But since then, X has lost its 'appeal' in Brazil. The latest data reported by the Washington Post speaks of 22 million Brazilian users. Brazil is witnessing the "death of Twitter," it was written.

The 'love' would be for Instagram and WhatsApp. "If they were to remove Instagram, or WhatsApp, it would hurt - summarized Shirley Sampaio, 56, who works in a jewelry store and loves Instagram - People don't use X". Brazilians would be more inclined to even use Kwai, the Chinese social network for short videos.

In 2022, only 3% of Brazilians cited the social network as their favorite 'place' for political news, a sector where Twitter was strong, according to a survey by the Institute for Democracy and Democratization of Communications. With the Elon Musk era, who acquired the platform in 2022, the losses - writes the Post - have increased. More than two million Brazilians 'fled'.

And, the newspaper writes, the 'mess' of last week further highlighted X's growing weakness in Brazil. Judge Alexandre de Moraes, at the forefront of the fight against disinformation, ordered X to block accounts accused of posing a threat to democracy. The appointment of a legal representative in Brazil was requested. Musk refused and Moraes suspended X. And the Brazilians reportedly shrugged.

Some pointed the finger at Moraes. Some claimed freedom of expression. But most moved on. Because they no longer used X that much. "For five or ten years, Twitter was Brazil's public square - explained Pedro Doria, a technology columnist for the newspaper O Globo - But then it became less interesting". In the days when X was 'off' in Brazil, more than a million Brazilians would have switched to Bluesky. Others to Threads, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
morte di Twitter Brasile richiamo proteste di massa
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza