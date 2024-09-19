Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Bulgaria, possible link between local company and devices exploded in Lebanon being examined

19 settembre 2024 | 16.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Bulgaria's national security agency announced today that it is examining the possible link of a Bulgarian company to the communication devices that exploded this week in Lebanon. The first clues after the explosion of hundreds of pagers led to the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, which immediately deflected suspicion by specifying that it had sold the production rights to a second company, BAC Consulting, based in Hungary.

However, the Hungarian government has indicated that BAC Consulting is only a 'commercial intermediary', with no production capacity for the devices, while sources cited by the Bulgarian portal Telex have stated that it was actually a Sofia-based company, Norta Global, that facilitated the sale of the devices delivered to Hezbollah.

The Bulgarian national security agency explained in a statement that it is examining the possible involvement of a company, without naming it directly, and is collaborating with the Ministry of the Interior and the Revenue Agency in these investigations. However, it was keen to point out, it has not recorded any customs traffic relating to the pagers, which on paper would therefore never have been on Bulgarian territory, according to the BTA news agency.

