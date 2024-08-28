Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Burkina Faso: 200 dead in jihadist massacre, Guterres condemns

28 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Strong condemnation from the UN Secretary-General after the August 24 massacre in Burkina Faso, claimed by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin, Jnim), linked to al-Qaeda. Antonio Guterres expresses "his solidarity with the transitional authorities in their fight against terrorism and urges them to ensure that those responsible for these despicable acts are held accountable," said spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

The scene of the attack was the Barsalogho area in north-central Burkina Faso, where a military junta has been in power since 2022. The death toll is around 200 with 140 injured, according to African media. Yesterday, Aid to the Church in Need spoke of more than 150 victims, including 22 Christians. Among the victims are women, children and the elderly.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has denounced the serious humanitarian crisis in Barsalogho, even before last weekend's attack. According to local authorities, at least 90,000 displaced people, families seeking safety due to the situation in surrounding areas, were living in Barsalogho last year.

The entire province of Sanmatenga, where Barsalogho is located, is facing a hunger catastrophe (IPC Phase 3, acute food insecurity). And the security situation in the surrounding areas, according to OCHA, makes it difficult to deliver aid.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Jama'at Nusrat al Islam Secretary General after massacre in Burkina Faso Burkina Faso
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza