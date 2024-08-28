Burkina Faso: 200 dead in jihadist massacre, Guterres condemns

Strong condemnation from the UN Secretary-General after the August 24 massacre in Burkina Faso, claimed by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin, Jnim), linked to al-Qaeda. Antonio Guterres expresses "his solidarity with the transitional authorities in their fight against terrorism and urges them to ensure that those responsible for these despicable acts are held accountable," said spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

The scene of the attack was the Barsalogho area in north-central Burkina Faso, where a military junta has been in power since 2022. The death toll is around 200 with 140 injured, according to African media. Yesterday, Aid to the Church in Need spoke of more than 150 victims, including 22 Christians. Among the victims are women, children and the elderly.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has denounced the serious humanitarian crisis in Barsalogho, even before last weekend's attack. According to local authorities, at least 90,000 displaced people, families seeking safety due to the situation in surrounding areas, were living in Barsalogho last year.

The entire province of Sanmatenga, where Barsalogho is located, is facing a hunger catastrophe (IPC Phase 3, acute food insecurity). And the security situation in the surrounding areas, according to OCHA, makes it difficult to deliver aid.