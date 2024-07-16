Italy has appealed for democracy and decried violence after the shooting in Butler on Saturday of Republican nominee for November's US presidential contest, Donald Trump

"I have just arrived in Reggio Calabria for the meeting of the G7 trade ministers," Tajani wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"The first international meeting after the attack on President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania," the tweet went on.

"United for democracy, against violence," the tweet underlined.

The shooting attack against Trump in which a Republican supporter was killed and several people injured at the rally received cross-party condemnation led by president Joe Biden.