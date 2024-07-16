Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

c

Donald Trump (L) with a bandaged ear after Saturday's shooting
Donald Trump (L) with a bandaged ear after Saturday's shooting
16 luglio 2024 | 10.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy has appealed for democracy and decried violence after the shooting in Butler on Saturday of Republican nominee for November's US presidential contest, Donald Trump

"I have just arrived in Reggio Calabria for the meeting of the G7 trade ministers," Tajani wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"The first international meeting after the attack on President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania," the tweet went on.

"United for democracy, against violence," the tweet underlined.

The shooting attack against Trump in which a Republican supporter was killed and several people injured at the rally received cross-party condemnation led by president Joe Biden.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italy democracy violence Trump attack
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza