Canada to impose 100% duties on Chinese electric vehicles

The Canadian government will impose 100% duties starting October 1st on imports of Chinese electric vehicles. "China does not respect the same rules as other countries," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference in which he accused Beijing of "unfair competition." The North American country will also impose 25% duties on Chinese imports of steel and aluminum.

Faced with the "challenges" posed by Chinese manufacturers "who benefit from unfair and market-distorting policies and practices," Canada is acting "in concert with other economies around the world," Trudeau continued. The duties will cover cars, trucks, buses and some hybrid models. "We need to defend Canadian jobs and interests," the prime minister said.

Canada's move comes amid growing trade tensions between the West and China, which is also accused of unfair competition in other sectors such as wind turbines, solar panels and batteries.