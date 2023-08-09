Castelli hails Corvaro's appointment as Italy's climate change envoy

University lecturer Francesceso Corvaro has all the credentials for his new job as Italy's special envoy for climate change and will carry out the role "competently and professionally", according to the 2016 earthquake reconstruction tsar, Guido Castelli.

“My best wishes to Professor Francesco Corvaro, who has just been appointed by Minister Tajani and by Minister Pichetto as the government's special envoy for climate change," Castelli said on Tuesday, referring to foreign minister Antonio Tajani and environment minister Gilberto Pichetto.

"I am sure that Corvaro will be able to serve our country in the best possible way, carrying out his mandate with competence and professionalism," Castelli underlined.

Corvaro, an associate professor in industrial technical physics at the Polytechnic University of the Marche, has already lent his expertise to the 2016 earthquake reconstruction commission, Castelli noted.

"He has made an important contribution, especially to the renewable energy communities hub that will be located in the (quake zone's) crater," said Castelli.

Thanks to Corvaro and the availability of Paolo Arrigoni, president of state-owned firm Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the commission signed an accord last month aimed at achieving a sustainability perspective by 2030.

"It is a extremely prestigious acknowledgment, both for him (Corvaro) and for the Polytechnic University of the Marche where he teaches," Castelli stated.