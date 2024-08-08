Catalonia, operation 'Cage' launched to capture Puidgemont

Catalan police are hunting for Carles Puidgemont: despite the arrest warrant, the former president of the Generalitat de Catalunya returned to the country today from Belgium to prevent the investiture vote of the new socialist government in the Catalan parliament and to pressure the authorities to apply the new amnesty law - which protects Catalan nationalists from legal action - to him as well, after the Supreme Court excluded him from its application for technical reasons. He also wants to disrupt the investiture of socialist Salvador Illa as the new president of Catalonia.

Puigdemont was indicted for rebellion, sedition and embezzlement after Catalonia declared independence from Spain on 27 October 2017 following the referendum held earlier that month and declared illegal by the Spanish Constitutional Court. Under Article 155 of the Constitution, then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy imposed direct rule on Catalonia and dismissed Puigdemont and his entire government. The separatist leader avoided arrest by fleeing to Belgium - where he has lived for most of the last few years - with 4 advisors.

Operation 'Cage' for his capture began with roadblocks at the exit of Barcelona: agents were looking for the car in which the former president of the Generalitat was travelling, then operations were extended to the whole of Catalonia, with roadblocks on all motorways. (continued)

This morning, Puigdemont reappeared in Barcelona in front of his supporters outside the Catalan Parliament and took the stage in the presence of nearly 3,500 people. "Despite all the efforts to harm us, I have come here today to remind them that we are still here and that we must not give up," Puigdemont told the crowd. "Long live free Catalonia!"

After concluding his brief speech, he stepped off the stage, theoretically to join a march towards Parliament. But he disappeared into the crowd as a group of lawmakers entered the building, sealed off and surrounded by police officers.