Charles arrives in Australia, republicans hope it's a 'farewell tour'

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Sydney today for their visit to Australia, welcomed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General Sam Mostyn, the representative of the Crown. His arrival for the first trip as monarch to the distant and boundless country of the Commonwealth has reopened the debate on the future of ties with the monarchy, with republicans from the Australian Republic Movement optimistically hoping it will be the "farewell tour" of the English Crown, as reported by the Guardian.

For example, the fact that six state premiers said they could not attend the reception in Canberra in honor of Charles and Camilla is causing discussion, a move branded as "an insult" by Australian monarchists. The socialist Prime Minister Albanese himself has in the past expressed strong support for republican positions: "Australia must have an Australian as Head of State".

Even before landing in Sydney, Charles involuntarily entered the debate when the press released the text of the letter with which one of his six secretaries responded last year to a letter from the republicans, in which he assured that for the king whether or not Australia becomes a republic is a matter that only Australians can decide.

"Please be assured that your positions on this matter have been carefully considered by us - the letter read - His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers, and whether Australia becomes a republic is therefore a matter for the Australian people to decide".

Charles's position is in line with that of Queen Elizabeth, a Buckingham Palace spokesman later recalled: "Like his mother before him, His Majesty has always believed that this is a matter for the Australian people." Speaking at the Sydney Opera House in March 2000, a few months after the referendum which established the monarchy should be maintained, Queen Elizabeth said: "I have always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is something that you Australians, and only you, can decide by democratic and constitutional means".

Before leaving for Australia, Charles and Camilla then posted a message on X praising the country and its people. "Ahead of our first visit as King and Queen, we are looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate its extraordinarily rich culture and the communities that make it so special," the post reads. In his first six-day mission to a Commonwealth country, Charles nevertheless seems destined to receive a warm welcome from Australians, according to the latest polls which show a clear majority, 45%, of supporters of the constitutional monarchy compared to 33% who instead have republican sentiments, with the rest undecided.