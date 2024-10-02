Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces, 'if there will be retaliation we will hit infrastructures'

02 ottobre 2024 | 10.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri, has threatened to hit Israel's infrastructure if the Jewish state's forces take further retaliatory action against Tehran.

If Israel "wants to continue committing these crimes or wants to do something against our sovereignty and territorial integrity, tonight's operation will be repeated multiple times and all their infrastructure will be targeted," Bagheri said.

He also described the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps - the country's elite military unit - as operationally prepared to repeat the missile attack carried out on Tuesday against Israel with "increased intensity".

