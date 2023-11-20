Children have the right to live in peace says Mattarella

Children are the future of the world and have a right to grow up in peace and prosperity, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella said in a speech to mark World Children’s Day on Monday.

"Every day, in every corner of the Earth, children continue to die under airstrikes, are brutalized and exploited – in body and mind – and are abducted and discriminated," Mattarella stated.

"The tragedies of which they are innocent victims will mark their lives forevermore. The world thus deprives itself of its future," he went on.

Conflicts, climate crises and poverty increase the number of children and adolescents who year after year are forced to flee their homelands to safety and to "liberate themselves from an inhuman fate," Mattarella said.

Even in Italy - a member of the G7 group of the world's most advanced economies - the statistics reveal "an unacceptable situation" where there are children living in poverty, Mattarella noted.

The efforts needed to effectively protect the rights of children "are far from being fulfilled," he warned.

"Girls and boys have the right to have equal opportunities in life; they have the right to being heard and accepted and to live their childhood to the full," Mattarella underlined.

"They have the right to peace," he said.

"To tangibly recognize and promote these rights by providing them with the necessary tools to become informed adults means giving us all hope for a better future," Mattarella concluded.