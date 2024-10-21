China, Beijing condemns attack on consulate in Myanmar, arrest the culprits

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has condemned the explosive attack on the Beijing consulate in Mandalay, Myanmar's second city, calling it "deeply shocked." In a statement, the ministry said it had asked Burmese authorities to 'seriously investigate the attack' and to 'make every effort to arrest the perpetrators.' The Chinese ministry then clarified that 'there were no casualties' in the attack.

The military junta that has ruled Myanmar since the 2021 coup has pointed the finger at 'terrorists' and announced that 'necessary security measures have been increased.' The roof of the consulate was damaged in the attack. The local newspaper Irrawaddy wrote that a grenade was thrown at the building.