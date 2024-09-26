China, Communist Party leaders discuss measures to revitalize the economy

The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party met today to discuss the adoption of measures aimed at revitalizing the economy, and stressed the need for greater support for the real estate market, sufficient budget spending, and an increase in consumption. The Politburo also stressed the need - during the meeting chaired by party and state leader Xi Jinping - for the year's economic goals to be met. In the account provided by the Chinese agency Xinhua, there are no exact figures or detailed plans. However, it is likely that the final statements reflect the desire to make a strong impression after the government has acknowledged the seriousness of the economic difficulties.

Economic data from the world's second-largest economy has recently worried experts. The Chinese central bank announced this week that it would cut interest rates on real estate loans and reduce the reserve requirement ratio that banks must hold. China intends to free up more funds for the financial markets because the real estate crisis is slowing consumer spending.