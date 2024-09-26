Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China, Communist Party leaders discuss measures to revitalize the economy

26 settembre 2024 | 14.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party met today to discuss the adoption of measures aimed at revitalizing the economy, and stressed the need for greater support for the real estate market, sufficient budget spending, and an increase in consumption. The Politburo also stressed the need - during the meeting chaired by party and state leader Xi Jinping - for the year's economic goals to be met. In the account provided by the Chinese agency Xinhua, there are no exact figures or detailed plans. However, it is likely that the final statements reflect the desire to make a strong impression after the government has acknowledged the seriousness of the economic difficulties.

Economic data from the world's second-largest economy has recently worried experts. The Chinese central bank announced this week that it would cut interest rates on real estate loans and reduce the reserve requirement ratio that banks must hold. China intends to free up more funds for the financial markets because the real estate crisis is slowing consumer spending.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
partito comunista cinese adozione di misure Partito Comunista mercato immobiliare
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza