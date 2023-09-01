Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:08 X Factor, Morgan: "Metà cachet andrà a ragazzi gay"

14:04 Roma-Milan, dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:54 Ucraina-Russia, drone contro elicotteri nei cieli della Crimea - Video

13:46 Non pagano conto, ristoratore: "Mi aspetto bella recensione: si mangia bene gratis"

13:45 Marocco, superano confine in moto d'acqua: 2 turisti uccisi da Guardia costiera algerina

13:42 Sorteggi Europa League, i gruppi di Roma e Atalanta

13:13 Orsa Amarena uccisa, ecco chi ha sparato

12:45 Pil, una nuova recessione è un rischio reale?

12:41 Pordenone, uomo asserragliato si è arreso e ha consegnato armi

12:20 Severino: "Governare IA, urge confine tra creazione dell'uomo e algoritmo"

12:12 Codere, ricavi a 335 mln nel II trimestre:+5% su anno per il colosso dei giochi

12:05 Mondiali basket, Italia-Serbia 78-76: impresa azzurra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

China, Italy 'global strategic partners'

01 settembre 2023 | 13.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni meets China's president Xi Jinping during the G20 summit on 16 November, 2022
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni meets China's president Xi Jinping during the G20 summit on 16 November, 2022

China is keen to cooperate with Italy as the two countries are 'global strategic partners' and their ties form a crucial bridge between Beijiing and the European Union, the Chinese embassy tweeted ahead of foreign minister Antonio Tajani's visit this weekend.

"China and Italy are global strategic partners, and the relationships between them form a crucial part of the bond between China and the European Union," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

China "is enthusiastic at the prospect of cooperating with Italy during deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani's visit, with the aim of consolidating the consensus reached by both countries' leaders", read the tweet.

A separate tweet vowed to "work together to promote the stable and positive development of China-Italy relations and of those between China and the EU, tacking the global challenges in a collaborative way".

"In recent years, high-level meetings between the two countries have fostered close cooperation, practical cooperation and ever-deepening cultural exchange, fuelling positive momentum in the development of bilateral relations," read another tweet.

During Tajani's visit, which is centred on cementing economic and trade ties, he will urge China to use its influence with Russia to end its 555-day-old invasion of Ukraine through a negotiated 'just' peace settlement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China Italy ties Tajani visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco in Mongolia
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Procura di Ivrea indaga
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Al lavoro per rimborsare al 100% famiglie e imprese"
News to go
Torna il caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Welfare, al via piattaforma Siisl
News to go
Champions League cambierà format, le novità
News to go
Incidente ferroviario, Mattarella: "Morire sul lavoro è un oltraggio"
News to go
Meloni a Caivano: "Controllo territorio e servizi, si riparte da qui"
News to go
Lady Diana, ancora misteri sulla morte
News to go
Meloni a Caivano, prima tappa da don Patriciello
News to go
Ostia, blitz e perquisizioni in abitazioni: impiegati circa 500 agenti
News to go
Bollette luce gas, nel 2024 passaggio obbligato a mercato libero
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza