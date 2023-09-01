China, Italy 'global strategic partners'

China is keen to cooperate with Italy as the two countries are 'global strategic partners' and their ties form a crucial bridge between Beijiing and the European Union, the Chinese embassy tweeted ahead of foreign minister Antonio Tajani's visit this weekend.

"China and Italy are global strategic partners, and the relationships between them form a crucial part of the bond between China and the European Union," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

China "is enthusiastic at the prospect of cooperating with Italy during deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani's visit, with the aim of consolidating the consensus reached by both countries' leaders", read the tweet.

A separate tweet vowed to "work together to promote the stable and positive development of China-Italy relations and of those between China and the EU, tacking the global challenges in a collaborative way".

"In recent years, high-level meetings between the two countries have fostered close cooperation, practical cooperation and ever-deepening cultural exchange, fuelling positive momentum in the development of bilateral relations," read another tweet.

During Tajani's visit, which is centred on cementing economic and trade ties, he will urge China to use its influence with Russia to end its 555-day-old invasion of Ukraine through a negotiated 'just' peace settlement.