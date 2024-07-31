Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
China: Italy wants to reinforce cooperation, 'rebalance' relations

31 luglio 2024 | 14.03
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's government wants to bolster cooperation with strategic partner China in all areas and rebalance relations to help Italian companies that have invested in China - especially in Shanghai - Meloni said during a visit to the commercial hub on Friday.

“Our goal is to strengthen economic, trade, cultural and scientific cooperation between our nations," Meloni said during talks in Shanghai with the secretary of the local Chinese Communist Party, Chen Jining.

"We want to do this with a view also to rebalancing our relations, to support Italian companies that long ago decided to invest in China and particularly in Shanghai and have contributed to its extraordinary reality," she said.

Meloni pronounced herself "very pleased" with the results of the "meetings and exchanges I have had at the highest level," during her five-day trip to China from Saturday to Wednesday - her first visit.

The 20th anniversary of Italy and China's strategic partnership and the 700th anniversary of merchant, explorer and writer Marco Polo's death seemed "the right occasion to open a new phase in the relationship between Italy and China," Meloni stated.

China Italy China ties Meloni Chen
