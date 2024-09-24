China, Japanese child killed in front of school, Beijing asks Tokyo for 'calm'

Tensions between China and Japan remain high. Last Wednesday, a 10-year-old Japanese boy died after being stabbed on his way to school in Shenzhen, in the south of the Asian giant. Today, in Tokyo, the head of Beijing's diplomacy, Wang Yi, asks for "calm" and "rationality" from the government.

Wang met with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and insisted on the importance of avoiding "politicizing or provoking an increase in tensions" between the two countries. "Beijing will always protect the safety of all foreign citizens in China" and will follow the case "in accordance with the law," he assured, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Li Jian, spoke of an "isolated case", adding that "investigations are underway". But, he said, it is being "exaggerated". And there is no security problem in the Asian giant, he claimed.

Kamikawa asked the Chinese authorities to "clarify the facts", including the motives for the attack, after which a 44-year-old man was arrested. "I ask that China intervene, especially in the face of anti-Japanese messages on social networks, including those against Japanese institutions," she said. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had already asked for clarification.

The fatal attack on the child comes after a man killed a Chinese woman in June who tried to protect some Japanese from an assault on a school bus in Jiansu province. In June, four American teachers were stabbed in Jilin. Beijing has always spoken of "isolated incidents".