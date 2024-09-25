Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
China, launched intercontinental ballistic missile with dummy warhead

25 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

China has announced that it successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean. The ICBM missile was launched yesterday at 8:44 a.m. local time and "fell into the expected sea area," the Defense Ministry said, adding that the test launch was "routine" and fell within its "annual training" activities. ”, although according to experts this would be the first time since 1980 that China has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into international waters. No other information was given on the type of missile and its flight path, but Chinese state media said Beijing "informed the countries concerned in advance".

Tag
missile ICMB missile intercontinentale missile balistico intercontinentale missile
