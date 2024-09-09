Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
China, military exercises with Moscow in September

09 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
The Russian military will send naval and air forces in September to participate in exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk organized by the Chinese military. This was announced by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

The joint exercises aim to "deepen the strategic cooperation between the militaries of the two countries and strengthen their ability to respond together to security threats," as the defense ministry in Beijing announced. The maneuvers will take place according to a program agreed upon by the two countries. Naval units from China and Russia will also carry out a joint patrol mission "in important areas of the Pacific Ocean." And the Chinese military will participate in the "Ocean 2024" maneuvers announced in December 2023 by then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Joint exercises between Russia and China had already taken place last July in the waters and airspace of Zhanjiang, in southeast China.

in Evidenza