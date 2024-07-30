Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
China 'nothing to gain' currently from supporting Russian industry, but can play 'decisive' peace broker rule in Ukraine

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (C) with China's president Xi Jinping standing on her right
30 luglio 2024 | 14.01
During her talks in Beijing with president Xi Jinping during her five-day visit to China, Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni "sought to reason with him on what interest each side has," she told reporters on Tuesday.

""I think that China has nothing to gain in this phase from supporting Russian industrial production," Meloni said.

China however can "make the difference" in attaining a "just peace" to end its 27-month-old invasion of Ukraine, Meloni argued.

"I hope Xi realises that this nation really can play a decisive role. Yesterday Xi told me that China always works for peaceful coexistence between peoples," she said.

"So I would like it (China) to take some steps in this direction," Meloni underlined.

