Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
China, super typhoon Yagi approaching, 400,000 people evacuated in Hainan

06 settembre 2024 | 11.29
Redazione Adnkronos
China is preparing for the arrival of super typhoon Yagi. The red alert has been confirmed. On the island of Hainan, almost 420,000 people have been transferred for safety reasons, according to the Asian giant's official media. For the second day in a row, trains, ferries and flights have been suspended. Schools remain closed in areas of the south.

Yagi has doubled in intensity and winds are blowing up to 245 kilometers per hour, according to the Xinhua news agency. Experts warn of the risk of "catastrophic" damage in Hainan, where all tourist attractions have been closed since Wednesday, and in the neighboring province of Guangdong. The Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge is closed, according to the BBC. Heavy rains are also expected in areas of Guangxi province.

tifone Yagi isola di Hainan Cina Hainan
