China, 'Taiwan leadership increases tension on the homeland issue'

China criticizes Taiwan's president for his statements about the "homeland". Chinese authorities point the finger at Taiwanese President William Lai, accused of provoking a new rise in tension between the parties with a series of statements in which he claimed that Beijing "cannot be the homeland" of Taiwanese citizens.

“Lai’s lies once again demonstrate his stubborn position on independence and his suspicious intentions regarding confrontation and increasing hostility,” said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. Zhu accused Lai of “intimidating the Taiwanese people, harming their interests," according to the South China Morning Post, and accused the newly elected leader of “hiding his attempts to generate separatist positions and damage relations between the two sides of the Strait.”

Lai had previously stated that “it is impossible for China to be the homeland of the people who live in Taiwan”, as the latter was founded before the People's Republic of China. “On the contrary, we could be the homeland of the 75-year-olds who live in China today,” the provocation of the Taipei leader.