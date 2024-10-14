Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
China, warships and planes around Taiwan, strong condemnation from Taipei

14 ottobre 2024 | 10.50
Redazione Adnkronos
Warships and planes have been mobilized by the Chinese armed forces around Taiwan for ''military exercises''. This was announced by the Beijing Defense Ministry, explaining that the exercises, called Joint Sword 2024B, "serve to test the joint operational capabilities of the theater command troops".

Taipei authorities expressed ''strong condemnation'' of what it called ''irrational and provocative acts'' and "dispatched adequate forces to respond accordingly, in order to protect freedom and democracy and defend the sovereignty" of Taiwan.

