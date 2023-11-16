Civilians in Gaza face the prospect of starvation warns UN

With just ten percent of essential food supplies entering Gaza since the start of Israel's 41-day-old military assault, civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave "are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," UN World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain said on Thursday.

“Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders," McCain said in a statement.

"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation," McCain underlined.

Aid organisations are unable to get enough supplies into Gaza through the Rafah crossing - the only border crossing currently open - to ease the massive food shortages and alleviate widespread hunger affecting almost the entire population of Gaza, McCain said.

"There is no way to meet current hunger needs with one operational border crossing," McCain said.

"The only hope is opening another, safe passage for humanitarian access to bring life-saving food into Gaza."

Bread, a staple food, is scarce or non-existent as fuel shortages have triggered a crippling halt in bread production across all 130 bakeries in Gaza, according to the statement.

Earlier this week, Rome-based WFP confirmed the closure of the last bakery operating in partnership with the UN agency due to lack of fuel.

The shortage of fuel is also crippling humanitarian distribution and operations, including the delivery of food aid, WFP warned.

Even as trucks arrived from Egypt and offloaded supplies in Gaza on Tuesday, they were unable to reach civilians in shelters due to a lack of fuel for distribution vehicles, WFP said.

Of the 1,129 trucks have entered Gaza since the opening of the Rafah border crossing on 21 October, only 447 were carrying food supplies.

The WFP statement welcomed the increase in the number of trucks crossing into Gaza, but said the volume "remains woefully inadequate".

The food that has entered Gaza is only enough to meet 7 percent of the people’s daily minimum needs, the statement underlined.

"The collapse of food supply chains is a catastrophic turning point in an already dire situation, where people have been stripped of basic necessities”, said Samer Abdeljaber, WFP representative and country director in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Without access to fuel, our ability to provide bread or transport food to those in need has been severely compromised, essentially bringing life in Gaza to a standstill. People are going hungry," Abdeljaber said.

Only 25 percent of shops contracted by WFP remain open and others have run out essential food items, while local markets have shut down completely.

The small quantities of food that can be found are being sold at alarmingly inflated prices, WFP said.

Some Gazans are being forced to survive on one meal a day including raw onions and egg plants and many are relying on canned food.

Since last month, WFP has provided emergency food assistance to over 700,000 displaced people in Gaza and plans to scale up food assistance to reach over one million people in the next few weeks.

Increased, sustained supply corridors into Gaza, the ability to rotate staff in and out with safe humanitarian access, and additional support from donors are essential if WFP is to achieve this goal, the statement concluded.