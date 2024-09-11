Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:19
CNN, Harris beats Trump in debate but no guarantee of election outcome

11 settembre 2024 | 09.23
Redazione Adnkronos
US Vice President Kamala Harris beat former White House occupant Donald Trump in their first debate, but there is no guarantee that this will influence the outcome of the November election. This is according to a CNN analysis, which underlines that Harris "dictated the terms of the televised duel" with Trump, from when "she practically forced him to shake her hand." In short, CNN points out, "from Harris's point of view, the evening could not have gone better" and the vice president "proved to be energetic and with a positive vision of the future."

According to the analysis, the US vice president last night demonstrated "the most impressive performance of her political career" and Trump was "stunned by numerous blows and landed few in response." Therefore, "while it is still too early to say whether Harris's performance will translate into a new surge, her campaign is optimistic."

