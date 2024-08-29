Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:17
'Concerned about the West Bank, immediate stop to Israel's offensive', Guterres says

29 agosto 2024 | 15.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was ''deeply concerned about the latest developments in the occupied West Bank, including the large-scale military offensive launched by Israel.'' Calling for an ''immediate end to these operations,'' Guterres ''strongly condemned the loss of life, including that of children.''

Calling on Israel to protect civilians and ensure their safety, the UN chief said "all those injured must have access to medical care and humanitarian workers must be able to reach everyone in need." In a note, he then stated that ''these dangerous developments are fueling an already explosive situation in the occupied West Bank and further weakening the Palestinian National Authority''.

Guterres also expressed concern about the ''dangerous and provocative acts and statements'' by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who led Israelis in storming the Al-Aqsa mosque complex and called for a synagogue to be built there.

in Evidenza