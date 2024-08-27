Covid: Zuckerberg, 'White House pressured to censor content on Fb'

The White House pressured Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to "censor some content related to Covid-19" shared on Facebook and Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic. Zuckerberg himself said so in a letter sent to Republican Jim Jordan, head of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. Who, on Facebook, described the Meta CEO's letter as a "big win for free speech."

"In 2021, senior officials in the Biden administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain content on Covid-19, including humor and satire, and expressed their strong disappointment when we disagreed," Zuckerberg said. "I believe the government's pressure was wrong," he added, saying he regretted giving in.

The White House has defended its actions during the pandemic, saying it encouraged ''responsible actions to protect public health and safety'' with a ''clear and consistent position''.

During the pandemic, Facebook activated misinformation warnings for users when they commented on or "liked" posts deemed to contain false information about Covid-19. Meta also deleted posts that criticized anti-Covid vaccines and that suggested the virus was developed in a Chinese lab. "I think we made some choices that, in hindsight and with new information, we wouldn't make today," Zuckerberg said. "I'm sorry we weren't more explicit about it," he added.

"As I told our teams at the time, I am adamant that we should not compromise our content standards because of pressure from any administration. And we are ready to react if something like that were to happen again," Zuckerberg said.