Crucial to help Ukraine, while getting peace talks with Russia

The West must help Ukraine repel Russia's 29-month-old invasion and remain a free, democratic and independent country, but must also achieve peace talks between Kiev and Moscow, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Washington.

"It is important to help Ukraine because if it loses to Russia'' it will lack ''democracy, freedom, the integrity of a country," Tajani said in a Spanish interview with CNN on Thursday.

"We are working to defend the integrity of Ukraine, which is a candidate for membership of the European Union and Nato,'' Tajani went on.

Tajani emphasised Italy and other Western' countries' commitment to bringing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table to end the devastating conflict that began in February 2022.