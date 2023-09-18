Cultural diplomacy a powerful foreign policy tool says minister

Culture is a "powerful foreign policy tool" and plays a key role in promoting Italy in the world, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday at the inauguration of an Italian art exhibition in New York.

"A pleasure to welcome @RobertaMetsola to the Italian Consulate in NY for the inauguration of 'The Great Italian Vision', an exhibition that brings #The Foreign Ministry's art collection to the world," read the tweet.

"Cultural diplomacy is a powerful foreign policy tool which plays a central role in promoting Italy," the tweet underlined.

European Parliament president Metsola's presence at the UN General Assembly this week is "a sign of solidarity with Italy", which will put the current migrant influx in the Mediterranean at the heart of discussions, Tajani said in earlier remarks to reporters.