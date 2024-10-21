Culture Minister of Israel, 'death penalty needed for traitors'

Apply the death penalty in Israel for the crime of treason in time of war. This was requested by the Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport, Miki Zohar, after the news of the arrest of seven Israeli citizens suspected of spying for Iran.

"The phenomenon of traitors who endanger the security of Israel for money while we are fighting for our future in an existential war requires the most severe measures, including a law that allows for the death penalty for helping the enemy in time of war", Zohar said in a statement reported by the Times of Israel. "This is the only way we can create a clear deterrent that will prevent the occurrence of other similar cases," he added.

The Israeli penal code already includes capital punishment but only for extremely rare cases such as genocide, war crimes and precisely military treason. The only two people executed by the Jewish state in over 75 years are the Nazi Adolf Eichmann and the soldier Meir Tobianski.