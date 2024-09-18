Czech Rep., 18 injured in train collision in Prague

At least 18 people were slightly injured in a collision between two trains in the Czech capital, Prague. The accident - the causes of which are currently unknown - occurred in the district of Liben, between the stations of Vysocany and Hlavni Nadrazi, the central station, as specified by the spokesman of the Railway Administration, Dusan Gavenda. One of the two trains was stationary. The injured were taken to hospitals in the capital, and the details of their conditions are currently unknown. Rail traffic on the affected line has been temporarily suspended.