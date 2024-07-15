Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Davide Giglio Italy's new envoy to the Philippines

Davide Giglio Italy's new envoy to the Philippines
15 luglio 2024 | 15.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Davide Giglio is Italy's new envoy to the Philippines, the foreign ministry wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating the diplomat on his appointment.

"Since 1999, in assignments in Rome and overseas, I have been contributing to the development of increasingly close relationships between Italy and the Indo-Pacific region," Giglio wrote in a message.

"I am strongly motivated to give my personal impulse to the development of relations between Italy and the Philippines, which are still far from having realised their full potential," the message added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Davide Giglio Philippines envoy foreign ministry Indo Pacific region
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza