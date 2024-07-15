Davide Giglio Italy's new envoy to the Philippines

Davide Giglio is Italy's new envoy to the Philippines, the foreign ministry wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating the diplomat on his appointment.

"Since 1999, in assignments in Rome and overseas, I have been contributing to the development of increasingly close relationships between Italy and the Indo-Pacific region," Giglio wrote in a message.

"I am strongly motivated to give my personal impulse to the development of relations between Italy and the Philippines, which are still far from having realised their full potential," the message added.