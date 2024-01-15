Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:40
De-escalation of Gaza conflict, Lebanon's stability priorities, Meloni, Mikati agree

15 gennaio 2024 | 17.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

De-escalation of Gaza conflict, Lebanon's stability priorities, Meloni, Mikati agree

Preventing the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza becoming a wider Middle East conflict and Lebanon's stability are priorities, premier Giorgia Meloni and her Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati agreed on Monday.

"During the exchange of views (by phone), the latest developments in the ongoing crisis were addressed and the desire of both leaders to avoid an expansion of the conflict in Gaza was reiterated," said the statement.

"In particular, prime minister Meloni looked at how to strengthen the ongoing mediation between Lebanon and Israel, underlining Italy's utmost willingness to work with all parties involved," the statement added.

During the phone talks, Meloni "underlined how Italy remains strongly committed to the stability of Lebanon," the statement said.

Meloni and Mikati "highlighted the importance of continuing to coordinate on the evolving crisis," the statement concluded.

