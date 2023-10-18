Deadly Gaza hospital attack pains Italy

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has expressed "dismay and pain" for the victims of a rocket attack at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which Palestinian militant group Hamas says killed 500 people late on Tuesday.

"Dismay and pain for the hundreds of victims at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The protection of the civilian population, even in a conflict, must be an absolute priority," the tweet added.

Israel claims the blast was caused by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants but Hamas, Palestinian authorities, and other countries blame Israel for the explosion, which came amid unrelenting IDF air strikes on the Gaza Strip since Hamas's gruesome 7 October attack.