Deadly Kosovo monastery siege worries Italy

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has voiced Italy's "great concern" at the siege at a monastery in north Kosovo at the weekend in which a policeman and three gunmen died in resurgence of violence in the restive region amid stalling talks between Pristina and Belgrade.

“Italy is following with great concern the recent developments in northern Kosovo," Tajani stated in phone talks with Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's premier, Albin Kurti, said a foreign ministry statement on Monday.

"It condemns in the strongest terms the armed attack against the Kosovo Police perpetrated on the night between Saturday and Sunday, which cost the life of an officer," Tajani added.

The shootout at the Orthodox Serb monastery took place after ethnic Serb gunmen in armoured vehicles stormed the nearby village of Banjska in Kosovo's Serb-majority north.

The siege on Saturday and Sunday was a rebellion against Kurti's refusal to form an association of Serb municipalities in region, according to Vucic and the EU.

Tajani said he and defence minister Guido Crosetto are "willing to consider proposals to reinforce the Italian-led KFOR international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, the statement said.

"We will do everything to encourage its presence at the borders as well, to avoid new clashes," the statement quoted Tajani as saying.

“The control of the border between Kosovo and Serbia is an Italian commitment. Italy does want peace”, reaffirmed Tajani.

Tajani conveyed the Italian government's heartfelt condolences to the family of the police officer killed during the siege, and to Kosovo's institutions, the statement noted.

“Italy remains committed to the front line for the stability of the Balkans and the normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo," Tajani said.

Tajani urged the two sides to fully and immediately implement what the EU Member States requested in a statement issued by the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on 19 September, the statement said.

After talks with Vucic and Kurti ended in deadlock last week, Borrell issued a statement criticising Serbia and Kosovo for a lack of progress in “de-escalating the tensions in the north of Kosovo and warned of sanctions if Belgrade and Pristina failed to normalise relations in line with a deal brokered by the bloc.