Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Death sentence carried out in Missouri, even without proof of guilt

25 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
Marcellus ''Khaliifah'' Williams, the 55-year-old African American man who was sentenced for a murder committed in 1998 and for which he had always declared himself innocent, was executed by lethal injection. The execution took place at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point after legal attempts to clear his name failed.

Even prosecutors in St. Louis County had expressed doubts about his conviction. According to Williams' attorneys, "they admitted they got it wrong and fought zealously to overturn Mr. Williams' conviction and save his life." Various organizations and even the family of the murder victim had sought to stop the execution but on September 24 only 3 out of 9 Supreme Court justices expressed themselves in favor of a halt. Williams' execution had been stayed twice before in 2015 and 2017. It was Missouri Attorney General, Republican Andrew Bailey, who fought for the execution to proceed as scheduled.

Williams was convicted in 2001 of the murder of Felicia Gayle, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, who was found dead on Aug. 11, 1998, after being stabbed to death in her home outside St. Louis. Evidence collected at the crime scene included fingerprints, shoe prints, hair, and DNA on the kitchen knife used in the murder. Williams, who has always denied killing Gayle, was convicted of the murder despite his DNA not matching any found at the crime scene. The conviction was based on the words of two witnesses who, according to Williams' lawyers, received cash rewards and struck deals for reduced sentences in their own criminal cases.

Williams, who became the imam of his prison, has always maintained his innocence.

