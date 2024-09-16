Death toll from storm Boris in central Europe rises to 15

The death toll from the floods caused by the bad weather that hit central Europe continues to rise. At least 15 people have lost their lives due to storm Boris, the worst in Europe since 1997.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Romania, where six people lost their lives, while there are five confirmed victims in Poland. Three people died due to bad weather in Austria where a firefighter died while trying to provide assistance and two people were found drowned in their homes. The Czech Republic also recorded one victim.

emergency plans activated for those affected

To cope with the damage, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has made available an emergency fund worth 300 million euros. If needed, the fund will be increased, he said on 'X'. Poland, on the other hand, has introduced a 30-day ''state of natural disaster'', as announced by the prime minister's office on 'X'. In addition, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country has allocated $260.31 million to help flood victims.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described a ''difficult'' situation in his country. The biggest problems, he said, are in South Bohemia. Residents of Ostrava have been asked not to travel to the city.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said he was ready to help European neighbors hit by the floods. He also said water levels in Germany are rising and the situation is being closely monitored.