Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Death toll from storm Boris in central Europe rises to 15

16 settembre 2024 | 14.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The death toll from the floods caused by the bad weather that hit central Europe continues to rise. At least 15 people have lost their lives due to storm Boris, the worst in Europe since 1997.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Romania, where six people lost their lives, while there are five confirmed victims in Poland. Three people died due to bad weather in Austria where a firefighter died while trying to provide assistance and two people were found drowned in their homes. The Czech Republic also recorded one victim.

emergency plans activated for those affected

To cope with the damage, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has made available an emergency fund worth 300 million euros. If needed, the fund will be increased, he said on 'X'. Poland, on the other hand, has introduced a 30-day ''state of natural disaster'', as announced by the prime minister's office on 'X'. In addition, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country has allocated $260.31 million to help flood victims.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described a ''difficult'' situation in his country. The biggest problems, he said, are in South Bohemia. Residents of Ostrava have been asked not to travel to the city.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said he was ready to help European neighbors hit by the floods. He also said water levels in Germany are rising and the situation is being closely monitored.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bilancio delle vittime delle alluvioni peggiore in Europa Boris Europa Centrale
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza