Development key to peace, growth stability - Tajani

Development cooperation "is an extraordinary instrument of peace, growth and stability: topics we have put at the centre of the Italian G7 presidency," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote Tuesday on X.

Tajani is chairing a three-day G7 development ministers meeting in Pescara which opened with a humanitarian conference centred on the crisis in the war-wracked Middle East, with the aim of coordinating joint action to ensure access to war-devastated Gaza.

The G7 ministerial meeting is focusing on three main issues: food security and sustainable agri-food systems; infrastructure and sustainable investment; global health.

The meeting is also being attended by representatives from Lebanon, Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, international organisations and businesses.