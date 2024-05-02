Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Maggio 2024
Dialogue with businesses crucial amid 'complex' situation in Russia

Dialogue with businesses crucial amid 'complex' situation in Russia
02 maggio 2024 | 15.34
Redazione Adnkronos
The government and Italian businesses must dialogue amid a "complex" situation in Russia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has argued following Moscow's takeover last week of Italian heating firm Ariston's subsidiary and other foreign units, allegedly in response to "hostile" actions by the West.

"The government, which has always stood by companies abroad, firmly believes that dialogue with the business world and trade associations is crucial at this stage in dealing with the complexities of Russia," Tajani said.

Tajani was addressing a roundtable in Rome he convened and chaired on Thursday attended by Italian companies operating in Russia, Italy's ambassador, its main private business association Confindustria, trade agency ICE, and its finance and industry ministers.

