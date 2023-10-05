Dialogue with key country Egypt gets results - Tajani

The pardon received by jailed Coptic researcher Patrick Zaki from Egypt's president Abel Fattah al-Sisi shows that the conservative Italian government's unstinting diplomacy "has got results", according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

“The previous governments did not dialogue with Egypt and Zaki remained there, then there was diplomatic action and he returned," Tajani stated on Thursday. "Sometimes dialogue is useful" he said.

The case of Zaki, who holds a Masters degree from the University of Bologna, gained widespread attention in Italy, which had already been jolted by the killing and torture in Egypt of Italian student Giulio Regeni in 2016.

"The facts are what count and this government got Zaki back to Italy. Now let's try to deal with the Regeni case," Tajani underlined.

Four Egyptian security officials have been charged in Italy over Regeni's 2016 disappearance and murder and their trial in absentia is to continue after a ruling by Italy's top court last week.

Egyptian officials have repeatedly denied involvement in Regeni's killing.

"We need to find the culprits, the trial continues. We have never been silent on this case. But seeking justice is one thing, while certain national interests are another," Tajani said.

Egypt, Tajani recalled, is "an important country for the stability of the Mediterranean, it is not a secondary country, many Italian ships pass through the Suez Canal."

Tajani was speaking to reporters on his return flight to Rome from a two-day official visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The minister and deputy premier will travel to Cairo on 11 and 12 October for key economic talks and during the visit will attend a concert at the Pyramids at which the San Carlo theatre orchestra will perform.