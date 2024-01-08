Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS
SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Diplomatic corps exchange New Year greetings with Pope Francis

08 gennaio 2024 | 10.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has exchanged traditional New Year greetings at the Vatican with members of the diplomatic corps. A total 91 diplomatic missions in Rome are accredited to the Holy See, the Vatican said in a statement.

The European Union and the Knights of Malta are among the diplomatic missions accredited at the Vatican, said Monday's statement.

The Arab League, the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also have offices in Rome, the statement noted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pope Francis diplomatic corps New Year greetings
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Inverno vero sull'Italia, temperature in picchiata
News to go
Nascita del Tricolore, oggi 227° anniversario
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2024, primo premio vinto a Milano
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2024 in arrivo, a chi è destinato
News to go
Esplosione vicino a Roma, crolla una palazzina di due piani
News to go
Canone Rai 2024, da 90 a 70 euro: ecco come pagare
News to go
Morto David Soul, il biondo di Starsky e Hutch
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2024, oggi estrazione biglietti vincenti
News to go
Pistorius lascia il carcere, libertà vigilata fino al 2029
News to go
Università, slitta test Medicina
News to go
Reddito famiglie e consumi, i dati Istat


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza