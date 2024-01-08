Diplomatic corps exchange New Year greetings with Pope Francis

Pope Francis has exchanged traditional New Year greetings at the Vatican with members of the diplomatic corps. A total 91 diplomatic missions in Rome are accredited to the Holy See, the Vatican said in a statement.

The European Union and the Knights of Malta are among the diplomatic missions accredited at the Vatican, said Monday's statement.

The Arab League, the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also have offices in Rome, the statement noted.