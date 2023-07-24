Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:55
19:36 Fs, Corradi (Trenitalia): "Attendiamo 75 mln di turisti questa estate a bordo dei treni"

19:11 Palermo, Piantedosi consegna le chiavi dell'Alberghiero 'Piazza'

19:08 Maltempo Milano, decine di interventi per i vigili del fuoco - Video

18:55 Incendio ad Amalfi, fiamme vicine al centro abitato

18:37 Fs, Rixi: "Nuova società Treni turistici Italiani molto importante per risorgimento turismo"

18:33 Telescopio spaziale James Webb trova acqua a 370 anni luce da noi

18:29 Maltempo Milano, volo Delta dirottato a Roma: danni ad aereo

18:09 Caldo record all'aeroporto di Olbia, 47 gradi in pista: tre voli non atterrano

18:03 Ucraina-Russia, ferito giornalista Afp vicino Bakhmut

18:00 Mondiali calcio femminili, Italia vince con baby Dragoni: ecco Little Messi

17:48 Fs, al via Treni Turistici Italiani: la nuova società parte con il Roma Termini-Pietrarsa

17:46 Incendio Rodi, l'italiana Rebecca e l'inferno di fuoco: "Scappati di corsa nella notte"

Direct flights resume between Italy and Libya

24 luglio 2023 | 19.35
Redazione Adnkronos
alternate text
Libya's interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh Photo: AFP

Monday saw the first direct flight from Rome to Tripoli in a decade in a sign of the Italian government's chosen policy towards direction towards war-torn Libya, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"Today a direct ITA Rome-Tripoli flight reopened the Libyan air route after a ten-year interruption. The flight, with (Libya's) premier (Abudul Hamid) Dbeibeh on board, is the prelude to the launch of a new commercial route starting next autumn," read the statement.

The ITA flight comes after the International Conference on Development and Migration wrapped up in Rome on Sunday and "is another tangible sign of the direction in which the Italian government wants to go in with Libya and countries of the wider Mediterranean region," the statement added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Italy Libya direct flights ITA
