Direct flights resume between Italy and Libya

Monday saw the first direct flight from Rome to Tripoli in a decade in a sign of the Italian government's chosen policy towards direction towards war-torn Libya, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"Today a direct ITA Rome-Tripoli flight reopened the Libyan air route after a ten-year interruption. The flight, with (Libya's) premier (Abudul Hamid) Dbeibeh on board, is the prelude to the launch of a new commercial route starting next autumn," read the statement.

The ITA flight comes after the International Conference on Development and Migration wrapped up in Rome on Sunday and "is another tangible sign of the direction in which the Italian government wants to go in with Libya and countries of the wider Mediterranean region," the statement added.