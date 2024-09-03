Dresden, postcards manipulated in favor of Freie Sachsen

Dresden police are investigating suspected electoral fraud that emerged during the counting of postal ballots cast by voters called to elect the regional parliament of Saxony. The investigation was triggered by the discovery of dozens of manipulated ballot papers, relating to at least two constituencies in the city, the police department announced today, specifying that the votes cast by voters had been covered with adhesive tape and "replaced" with a cross for the far-right Freie Sachsen party. At present, about 100 ballot papers are affected by the manipulation. Freie Sachsen won 2.2% of the vote.