Egypt, Italy to ink illegal immigration, human trafficking agreement

Italy and Egypt are set to sign an accord on Wednesday aimed at fighting irregular migration and human trafficking, foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani announced during a visit to Cairo.

"An agreement will be signed to combat human traffickers and illegal immigration," Tajani told reporters.

Migration was also on the agenda during Tajani's talks in Cairo with Arab League secretary-general Aboul Gheit, he said.

''I underlined to him (Gheit) Italy's commitment to welcoming legal migrants - around half a million in three years'', Tajani said.

Italy will keep fighting human traffickers "who profit from the desperation of Africans and Middle Easterners, knowing full well that these people will not have an easy life in Europe'', Tajani underlined.