Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:02
15:24 Israele, Patrick Zaki non sarà ospite a 'Che Tempo che fa' da Fabio Fazio

15:20 Dall'Università di Parma pergamena e 'tocco' per il dottor Ancelotti

15:15 Baci Perugina presenta la nuova 'festive edition' all'amaretto

15:14 Moggi: "Conte al Napoli? Difficile vada d'accordo con De Laurentiis"

15:04 Bimbi decapitati nel kibbutz, Israele non conferma news e Hamas smentisce: cosa sappiamo

14:49 Ricerca, sclerosi multipla: nuovi dati di efficacia a 5 anni per farmaco sperimentale

14:39 Farmaci, Merck: "Nuovi dati confermano efficacia cladribina in sclerosi multipla"

14:25 Tecnostress, 8 italiani su 10 incollati a smartphone e pc: come difendersi

14:23 Musumeci e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro - Video

14:11 Il castoro torna in Italia dopo 500 anni: gli effetti per uomo e ambiente

14:08 Milano, Stefano Boeri indagato per turbativa

13:47 Nadef, via libera della Camera a scostamento bilancio

Egypt, Italy to ink illegal immigration, human trafficking agreement

11 ottobre 2023 | 14.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Egypt, Italy to ink illegal immigration, human trafficking agreement

Italy and Egypt are set to sign an accord on Wednesday aimed at fighting irregular migration and human trafficking, foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani announced during a visit to Cairo.

"An agreement will be signed to combat human traffickers and illegal immigration," Tajani told reporters.

Migration was also on the agenda during Tajani's talks in Cairo with Arab League secretary-general Aboul Gheit, he said.

''I underlined to him (Gheit) Italy's commitment to welcoming legal migrants - around half a million in three years'', Tajani said.

Italy will keep fighting human traffickers "who profit from the desperation of Africans and Middle Easterners, knowing full well that these people will not have an easy life in Europe'', Tajani underlined.

in Evidenza