Egypt, Jordan 'fundamental' role in Mideast stability - Italy

Egypt and Jordan play a key role in Middle East stability at a time of "terrible crisis" for the region, have strong bilateral ties and must "maintain strong coordination" with Italy, foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi has stated.

Tripodi, who attended a conference on war-devastated Gaza in Amman on Tuesday, thanked Egypt and Jordan for organising the event. stressing their fundamental role in the stability of the region and their strong bilateral ties with Italy, said a foreign ministry statement.

"At this time of extreme difficulty for the region, it is essential to maintain strong coordination between our countries in order to achieve the common goal of coexistence in peace and security among the peoples involved in this terrible crisis," said Tripodi.

The 'Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza' conference centred on humanitarian action to alleviate the plight of civilians in the Palestinian coastal enclave, where Israel launched its war on Islamist group Hamas following the deadly 7 October cross-border attacks.

“Eight months after Hamas’ terrorist aggression against Israel, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is very severe and steadily deteriorating. Considering the persistent difficulties in accessing aid in the Strip, the people of Gaza are in a state of extreme need," said Tripodi.

"‘Italy has played a leading role since the beginning of the crisis. We were among the first European countries to support the population, sending the Vulcano ship to assist the wounded, and treating numerous children caught up in the conflict, welcoming around 60 of them to Italy’s best paediatric hospitals," Tripodi continued.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, the Italian government has allocated 55 million euros of humanitarian aid inside the Gaza and has airlifted basic necessities for its population, Tripodi noted.

Tripodi also mentioned the 'Food for Gaza' programme launched in with the UN World Food Programme, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Red Cross.

A first shipment of 24 tonnes of aid for Gaza's civilians left Nepi on 3 June under the programme, whose goal is the prompt delivery of non-perishable foodstuffs and medical and sanitary equipment, Tripodi said.

European Council president Charles Michel, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani attended Tuesday's conference. The event was organised at the behest of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, UN Secretary Guterres and Egyptian President Abel Fattah al Sisi, according to the statement.