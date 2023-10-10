Egypt 'vital interlocutor' in any Hamas hostage negotiations

Egypt is "a vital interlocutor" in any negotiations with Hamas over the release of hundreds of people allegedly abducted by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday during its deadly multi-front attack against Israel from Gaza.

"Egypt is a vital interlocutor and as it has in the past can play a key role in negotiating with Hamas during crises including the release of hostages," Tajani told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Tajani recalled that he will visit Egypt on Wednesday, where he will hold talks with the country's president, Abel Fattah al-Sisi and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

"Shoukry is engaged in "intense contact with the main international players" over the current war between Israel and Hamas, Tajani said.

Observers say the high number of Israelis believed to have been captured by Hamas in its surprise attack at the weekend is likely to be aimed at pressuring Israel to free some of around 4,500 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons - a highly emotive issue for all Palestinians.