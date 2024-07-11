El Salvador's interest in Italy growing - Silli

El Salvador's interest in Italy is on the rise and the country offers "interesting growth margins" and "investment opportunities" for Italian companies, foreign undersecretary Giorgio Silli said after a visit which wrapped there up on Thursday.

“El Salvador is looking with growing interest at relations with Italy, whose 163rd anniversary falls this year,” Silli said according to a foreign ministry statement.

"And the central American country presents interesting growth margins and potential investment opportunities for Italian companies," he added.

During his visit to El Salvador from Tuesday to Thursday, Silli held talks with its vice-president Felix Ulloa, foreign minister Alexandra Hill and her deputy Adriana Mira, as well as trade and investment secretary Jorge Miguel Kattan.

At their talks, Silli and Ulloa looked at Italian-Salvadoran relations and their prospects, while possible synergies in the economic and entrepreneurial fields were the focus of Silli's talks with Kattan, according to the statement.

Silli's meeting with Hill and Mira focused on the state of Italy's development cooperation projects in El Salvador, which is a priority country for Italy's overseas aid.

Wrapping up their talks, Silli and Mira agreed to work in the coming months towards a third session of the bilateral Political Dialogue Mechanism for meetings and discussions between Italy and El Salvador.