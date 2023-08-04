Embassy condoles Georgia on landslide victims

Italy has expressed sympathy for the victims of the landslides and mudslides that have hit Georgia's northwest mountain resort town of Shovi, in the Racha region.

"Italy's embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the disaster in Racha," read the tweet.

"Our thoughts are with all those who are suffering from the consequences of this catastrophe," the tweet went on.

"Deep respect for the hard work of the rescue teams," the tweet added.

At least 11 people were killed in Thursday's disaster and 25 were still missing on Friday.

Infrastructure, bridges, and roads have been destroyed in Shovi and over 200 people have been evacuated by helicopter, according to reports from the region.