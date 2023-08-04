Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 22:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:00 Salvini: "Solidarietà a Giletti, spero abbia spazio in tv pubblica"

22:11 Ucraina-Russia, "Putin continuerà guerra fino a elezioni Usa": l'analisi

22:04 Terzo Polo, Calenda: "Se Renzi vuole andare via è scelta sua, mi sono rotto le balle"

21:52 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 4 agosto 2023

21:39 Unesco, cucina italiana candidata: svelato il logo a Pompei

21:35 E' morto Idris Sanneh, il messaggio di Fabio Fazio

21:11 Giletti indagato per diffamazione dopo una querela di Graviano

20:37 Calciomercato Inter, Sommer in arrivo: le ultime notizie

20:23 Delega fiscale, Meloni: "Con riforma meno tasse e più soldi in busta paga"

19:15 Uccide il padre a coltellate nel bergamasco, trentenne fermato

19:01 E' morto Mark Margolis, l'attore di Breaking Bad e Scarface

18:39 Arianna Meloni querela vignettista del Fatto Quotidiano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Embassy condoles Georgia on landslide victims

04 agosto 2023 | 22.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy has expressed sympathy for the victims of the landslides and mudslides that have hit Georgia's northwest mountain resort town of Shovi, in the Racha region.

"Italy's embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the disaster in Racha," read the tweet.

"Our thoughts are with all those who are suffering from the consequences of this catastrophe," the tweet went on.

"Deep respect for the hard work of the rescue teams," the tweet added.

At least 11 people were killed in Thursday's disaster and 25 were still missing on Friday.

Infrastructure, bridges, and roads have been destroyed in Shovi and over 200 people have been evacuated by helicopter, according to reports from the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Georgia Racha landslide Italy embassy
Vedi anche
News to go
Prezzi, impegno Mimit-commercio e Gdo: intesa entro 10 settembre
News to go
Esodo estivo 2023, al via secondo weekend di partenze
News to go
Russia, Navalny condannato ad altri 19 anni di carcere
News to go
Taxi gratis fuori dalla discoteca per chi beve troppo
News to go
Delega fiscale, c'è il via libera finale
News to go
Ciclone Circe sull'Italia, allerta arancione a Milano
News to go
Freddie Mercury, all'asta cimeli e costumi del leader dei Queen
News to go
Uccisa donna messicana di 51 anni, prelevati gli organi
News to go
Kiev sotto attacco dei droni russi
Alessandria, percepivano indebitamente pensione invalidità, 64 indagati da Gdf
News to go
Salsa di pomodoro in Italia sotto i 5,5 mld di chili previsti
News to go
Camera e Senato, si avvicinano le ferie
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza