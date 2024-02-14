Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:42
Eni exploration contract for Israeli offshore 'still being finalised'

14 febbraio 2024 | 19.42
Redazione Adnkronos
An Italian energy giant Eni contract to look for natural gas reserves off Israel's Mediterranean coast "is still being finalized and would be "exploratory" foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

"The consortium has no ownership over the area, nor are there ongoing operations which would, in any case, be of an 'exploratory' nature," Tajani told MPs.

"The picture is particularly complex on both a political and legal level," Tajani said.

"Economic interests must be reconciled with the legitimate aspirations of peoples," he underlined.

